FRANKFURT Aug 8 German sporting goods firm Adidas expects Reebok will return to sales growth this year on a currency-neutral basis after the struggling fitness brand reported sales up 11 percent in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Herbert Hainer also said he was seeing more positive signs for the group in western Europe, where sales declined 11 percent in the second quarter.

"In terms of the underlying trends, I am confident we will turn the corner in Western Europe in the second half," he said on Thursday, according to the text of a speech.

Hainer cited a build-up in demand ahead of next year's soccer World Cup in Brazil and a good response to its running, originals and Reebok products. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)