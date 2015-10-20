MUNICH, Germany Oct 20 German sporting goods
maker Adidas aims to open its first fully automated
shoe factory in Germany next year, part of an effort to bring
manufacturing back closer to its consumers in more affluent
countries.
The sporting goods maker signed an agreement to obtain
technology from German engineering group Manz that
will allow it to design and make custom-tailored shoe components
in a new type of automated plant it calls "Speedfactory", Manz
said on Tuesday.
Adidas has been working with the German government,
academics and robotics firms on new technologies it hopes will
trigger a significant a shift in the footwear industry as the
move led by its arch rival Nike to produce in Asia
decades ago.
Adidas wants to speed up delivery times to fashion-conscious
customers and reduce freight costs.
The project fits with a broader drive by Adidas to catch up
with Nike, which has extended its lead as the world's biggest
sportswear firm in recent years with innovative products such as
its "Flyknit" shoes made out of machine-knitted fibre.
Key to moving footwear manufacturing closer to Western
markets are technologies that cut the need for workers to piece
together shoes.
As part of that initiative, Adidas unveiled a 3-D printed
running shoe sole this month that can be tailored to a person's
foot.
Adidas will open its first "Speedfactory" in the southern
German town of Ansbach near its Herzogenaurach headquarters in
2016, a spokesman for Adidas said.
Adidas's other partners in the project are Johnson Controls
, robotic assembly expert KSL Keilmann, the Technical
University of Munich's fortiss institute as well as the
University of Aachen's ITA RWTH textile technology institute.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Anneli
Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)