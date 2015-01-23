* Sales up 2 pct to 14.8 billion euros in 2014
* Rockport sold for $280 mln
* Rouble and disposal to hit full-year profit
* Shares up 3.8 pct
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Jan 23 German sportswear company Adidas
reported a better than expected rise in 2014 sales on
Friday as it announced the sale of its non-core Rockport shoe
brand.
The world's second-biggest sportswear group behind Nike
has been losing market share to its U.S. rival, which
has been better at creating a buzz with its brands, but its
sales were helped by the 2014 soccer World Cup and the victory
of the German team it sponsors.
In Friday's unscheduled statement ahead of full results due
on March 5, Adidas reported 2014 sales up 2 percent to 14.8
billion euros ($16.8 billion), beating a Thomson Reuters Smart
Estimate of 14.68 billion euros.
Long-serving Chief Executive Herbert Hainer, who came under
pressure last year after a series of profit warnings, said the
group recorded double-digit growth in the fourth quarter in
western Europe, Greater China, European emerging markets and
Latin America, without giving figures.
But he made no mention of sales in the United States, where
Adidas has slipped to third place behind Nike and fast-growing
Under Armour despite the recent signing of top basketball
players and celebrities such as Kanye West and Pharrell
Williams.
"The full-year prelims confirm that the Adidas brand is
doing OK outside the United States. In contrast, Russia remains
a challenging market," said Commerzbank analyst Andreas Riemann,
who rates the stock a "hold".
Shares in the company, which have dropped a third in the
past year partly because of its exposure to the Russian market
and the rouble, were up 3.8 percent at 1102 GMT, beating a 1.4
percent rise in Europe's retail index.
ROCKPORT DISPOSAL
Adidas has struggled to compete in the United States despite
buying Reebok in 2006, bringing with it the Rockport shoe brand
that sought to bring the comfort of sports shoes to more
traditional leather footwear.
The German group said the disposal of Rockport for $280
million to a new entity formed by Berkshire Partners and New
Balance would result in a "double-digit million euro" hit to
2014 profit. It expects the sale to be completed later in 2015.
Hainer said Adidas is selling Rockport because it is not
core to its strategy of focusing on sport.
"The sale of Rockport will allow us to reduce complexity and
pursue our target consumer more aggressively with the adidas,
Reebok and TaylorMade brands," he said.
There has also been speculation that Adidas might sell the
Reebok brand, though Hainer has recently said that it remains
key to the company's future strategy.
Adidas also said it would book goodwill impairment losses of
about 80 million euros due to the fall of the Russian rouble. In
November Adidas said it expected an operational hit from Russia
of about 100 million euros.
Excluding the dual rouble and Rockport impact, the company
said attributable net income for 2014 reached its target of
around 650 million euros.
Sales of its core brand were up a currency-neutral 11
percent, while Reebok sales rose by 5 percent, recording its
seventh consecutive quarter of growth.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
