* Sawiris builds 6 pct of Adidas voting rights
* Fellow Lafarge shareholder Frere builds 3 pct stake
* Adidas has "intense dialogue" with top shareholders-CEO
* Adidas shares up 18 pct in 3 months vs fall in blue-chips
* Adidas looks for new CEO
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 9 Egyptian tycoon Nassef Sawiris,
who controls 6 percent of the voting rights in Adidas
, says he wants a constructive relationship with the
German sportswear company.
Sawiris, whose NNS Holding fund has a 1.7 percent direct
stake in Adidas, has also accumulated an additional 4.3 percent
of the company's voting rights due to "put" options he has
bought that should allow him to acquire further shares.
Asked about his intentions for the investment, Sawiris told
Reuters by telephone he was "interested in a constructive
dialogue" with the company.
Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said last week the
company had quite an "intense dialogue" with most of its key
shareholders. Asked about Sawiris, he said: "Everybody is
welcome and if somebody can help us we are open to listen."
Earlier this year, Belgium's richest man Albert Frere, who
together with Sawiris was a major shareholder in French cement
company Lafarge before its merger with Swiss rival Holcim
, acquired a 3 percent stake in Adidas.
They have made these investments as Adidas is looking for a
successor to long-serving Hainer, who came under fire last year
after the company lost more market share to Nike and
suffered from falling golf sales and its exposure to Russia.
Adidas shares have risen 18 percent in the last three
months, compared to a 6 percent fall in the German blue-chip
index. J.P. Morgan analysts said the rise could partly
be explained by the stock building of Sawiris.
In May, Hainer said he had hired advisers to help fend off
any potential hostile takeover bid, although he said back then
Adidas had not been approached by activist investors seeking to
build a stake.
Adidas said in August it was considering the possible sale
of its golf brands, as demanded by some investors, but Hainer
has rejected selling fitness brand Reebok, saying the
long-struggling business he bought in 2005 is now on the mend.
Adidas shares jumped last week to their highest level since
January 2014 after the company reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results, raised its full-year guidance for sales
and profits and gave an upbeat outlook for 2016.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Joern Poltz; Editing by Arno
Schuetze and Jane Merriman)