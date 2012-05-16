* World Industries, Big 5 sued
* Adidas says trademarks for 3-stripe motif infringed
By Jonathan Stempel
May 16 Adidas AG has sued to stop a
U.S. sporting goods retailer and a skateboarding equipment maker
from selling sneakers with three parallel diagonal stripes, a
design it said looks too much like its own.
The world's second-largest sporting goods company claimed
that sneakers made by World Industries Inc and sold by Big 5
Sporting Goods Corp are knock-offs that infringe many
Adidas trademarks.
Adidas first used the three-stripe motif in 1952 and began
trademarking it in the United States in 1994.
World Industries could not immediately be reached for
comment. Big 5, which has roughly 407 stores, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The stripes on World Industries' sneakers resemble those on
Adidas' sneakers, but with tips shaped like arrows. Adidas
attached to its complaint a Big 5 ad with adjacent World
Industries and Adidas sneakers bearing a three-stripe design.
"World Industries' merchandise is likely to cause consumer
confusion, deceive the public regarding its source, and dilute
and tarnish the distinctive quality of Adidas' Three-Stripe
Mark," Adidas said.
Adidas filed its complaint with the U.S. District Court in
Portland, Oregon, where the German company's Adidas America unit
is based. It seeks to halt the sale of infringing sneakers, the
destruction of the sneakers, and money damages.
World Industries is based in Costa Mesa, California, and Big
5 in El Segundo, California.
Adidas has in recent years filed similar lawsuits against
other retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which it
said sold knock-off sneakers with two or four parallel stripes.
In 2008, a federal judge awarded Adidas $65.3 million in its
trademark case against Payless ShoeSource Inc, reducing an
earlier $305 million award by a jury. The companies later
reached a confidential settlement, court records show.
Nike Inc and Asics Corp are among Adidas
rivals to file lawsuits to protect their respective designs.
The case is Adidas America Inc et al v. World Industries Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, District of Oregon, No. 12-00859.