PARIS, June 16 Adidas expects sales
of soccer boots, shirts and balls to rise 14 percent to a new
record of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2016, showing a
return for spending more on partnerships with top teams and
players.
The German sportswear company has long been the world's top
soccer brand, but it was overtaken by U.S. rival Nike in
the market for boots in 2014, prompting Adidas to lift its
marketing spending.
Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists in Paris
that Adidas had edged back ahead of Nike to take 36 percent of
the market for soccer boots in the top five markets in Europe in
the first quarter of 2016.
"Our complete restart of the football footwear business 12
months ago is paying off," Hainer said.
"We have gained market share in key markets and our footwear
offering is resonating well among our young target audience."
Nike has declined to comment on its latest soccer sales
before its next earnings update which is scheduled for June 28.
Adidas is kitting out nine of the 24 teams playing at Euro
2016, including reigning champions Spain and Germany. Nike has
six teams, including hosts France and England, and smaller
German brand Puma has five, including Italy.
Adidas' soccer shirt sales have been boosted after it
poached both Manchester United and Italian champions
Juventus from Nike, although Nike recently hit back by taking
Chelsea from Adidas from 2017.
Adidas said it expects to sell 1.3 million Germany jerseys
this year. That is down from the 3 million shirts it shifted in
2014, when Germany won the World Cup.
Citing weak demand, some retailers have already started
offering Germany shirts for below the recommended price of 85
euros, but Adidas football head Markus Baumann said they might
regret that as sales were strong now Euro 2016 was under way.
Footwear and balls together account for about half Adidas'
expected sales of soccer gear of 2.5 billion euros, while
replica team shirts make up the rest. Soccer accounted for 13
percent of its sales in 2015.
NEW LEADER
Adidas shares have soared to all-time highs in recent months
due to its strong sales, while the Nike stock has dropped on
concerns the firm is losing U.S. market share to Adidas and
Under Armour, with analysts also citing a profit squeeze
from the rising cost of sponsorships.
While Adidas' sponsorship of UEFA and more top teams means
the brand is highly visible on the pitch at Euro 2016, more
players seem to be sporting lurid-coloured Nike boots.
Hainer said Adidas's sponsorship strategy was based on
quantity, rather than quality.
Adidas is currently under pressure to pay more to renew its
sponsorship deal with Germany.
Hainer said the two sides are in constructive talks and said
he was still hopeful for a deal before he steps down as chief
executive in October after 15 years as chief executive.
Hainer said he believes his successor, former Henkel
chief Kasper Rorsted, will not ditch a five-year
strategy Adidas launched last year, saying the strong sales the
company has posted of late showed it was working well.
However, Hainer said he hoped Rorsted, who made major
strides in improving profitability at German consumer goods firm
Henkel, would do the same for Adidas.
"If we can keep the growth and he can help profitability, it
would be a sensible mix," he said.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
