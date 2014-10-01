Oct 1 Adidas AG

* Announces issuance of two eurobonds

* Resolved to issue two eurobonds of up to 1 billion euros in total

* Bonds will have a 7-year and a 12-year term, respectively

* Will use proceeds from the offering for repayment of debt, pre-funding of future debt maturities, pension funding, returns to shareholders