Aditi Technologies, a Bangalore-headquartered cloud company which provides Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, has acquired Hyderabad-based cloud consulting startup Get Cloud Ready for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Aditi is looking to build up on its solutions for migrating and managing complex, cross-platform deployments on cloud. It will also add AWS (Amazon's cloud computing services) and other cloud operations management capabilities to Aditi's fast-growing cloud consulting portfolio. The company currently has a customer base of 150 and is a technology partner of Microsoft in the US.

This is Aditi's second major cloud acquisition. Prior to this deal, it acquired cloud consulting firmCumulux in 2011.

Get Cloud Ready was founded in January 2012 by Janakiram MSV (CTO), a former Microsoft and Amazon employee and a cloud expert with 15 years of experience. The startup provides a proprietary framework, which helps customers de-risk cloud adoption and manage cloud operations across platforms. The firm's key clients include Microsoft, Intuit Inc, Tata Communications and VMware, among others. As part of the deal, the startup's five-member team will also join Aditi.

"Janakiram and his team bring exceptional cloud infrastructure migration and management expertise. With Get Cloud Ready, we seek to provide our customers with granular visibility into rapidly migrating and managing applications across multiple cloud platforms with minimal effort," said Pradeep Rathinam, CEO of Aditi Technologies.

"We are excited to join forces with Aditi's global cloud consulting team," said Janakiram, founder and CTO of Get Cloud Ready. "With the addition of Get Cloud Ready, Aditi now offers a complete portfolio of re-engineering, migration, performance optimisation and DevOps solutions, specifically designed to enable customers to use the development and deployment platforms of their choice," he added.

The cloud space has recently seen quite a few acquisitions. The latest one includes 8KMiles Software Services Pvt Ltd, a California-headquartered cloud computing company founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, acquiring FuGen Solutions, Inc., a provider of hosted PaaS-based identity federation services, for $7.5 million.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.