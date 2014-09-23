MUMBAI, Sept 23 L Capital, Temasek Holdings
and International Finance Corp are in advanced talks to
buy a 30 percent stake in the retail arm of India's Aditya Birla
Group for about $400-500 million, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The sources said the three private equity funds are looking
to buy the stake in Aditya Birla Retail, which includes apparel
maker Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, department store chain
Pantaloons and supermarket chain More.
"The talks are quite advanced and are in the final lap,"
said one of the sources.
Aditya Birla Group will use the funds to expand its retail
operations, the sources also said, declining to be named as the
talks are still private.
Temasek and Aditya Birla Group declined to comment. L
Capital, the private equity arm of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SA, and World Bank unit IFC were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar
in SINGAPORE and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Rafael
Nam)