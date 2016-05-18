May 18 ADJUVANT COSME JAPAN Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 290 shares (90.6 percent stake) in a Okayama-based firm engaged in development and sale of software, for about 322.2 million yen in total, on June 1

* Says the company to hold a 100 pct stake in the Okayama-based firm to be raised from 9.4 percent stake after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9CHypA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)