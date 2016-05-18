BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 ADJUVANT COSME JAPAN Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 290 shares (90.6 percent stake) in a Okayama-based firm engaged in development and sale of software, for about 322.2 million yen in total, on June 1
* Says the company to hold a 100 pct stake in the Okayama-based firm to be raised from 9.4 percent stake after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9CHypA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months