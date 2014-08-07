August 7Adler Modemaerkte AG

* Says lifted H1 revenue by 8.1 million euros to 255.9 million euros (previous year: 247.8 million euros)

* Says H1 like-for-like revenue increase of 3.2 percent

* Says H1 gross profit rose by 4.9 percent to 140.2 million euros

* Says H1 EBITDA rose by 38.7 percent from 9.3 million euros to 12.9 million euros

* Says H1 consolidated net profit after taxes amounted to 1.4 million euros (previous year: -0.2 million euros)

* Says expects revenue growth for FY to continue to be in the low single-digit percentage range and also sees similar rise in EBITDA

