Jan 13 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Concludes Kressner acquisition

* Expects acquisition to have a positive impact on EBITDA as early as 2016, year following acquisition. Break-even is expected in 2018

* Concluded agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Bekleidungshaus Kressner GmbH & Co. Kg and managing general partner Kressner GmbH from REWE Beteiligungs-Holding National GmbH and Sanktjohanser family

* Parties agreed to keep terms and conditions confidential