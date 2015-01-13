BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Jan 13 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Concludes Kressner acquisition
* Expects acquisition to have a positive impact on EBITDA as early as 2016, year following acquisition. Break-even is expected in 2018
* Concluded agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Bekleidungshaus Kressner GmbH & Co. Kg and managing general partner Kressner GmbH from REWE Beteiligungs-Holding National GmbH and Sanktjohanser family
* Parties agreed to keep terms and conditions confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1