BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Says successfully completed capital increase from approved capital resolved on Oct. 28
* Says 2,850,000 new shares placed at price of 7.40 euros per share
* Says consequently, gross emission proceeds from capital increase amount to approx. 21.09 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.