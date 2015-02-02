Feb 2 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Has successfully completed acquisition of a portfolio located in Lower Saxony comprising about 6,750 residential units in Wilhelmshaven, a transaction that was notarised in Q4 2014

* Value of portfolio considerably above 200 million euros ($226 million) mark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)