BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Has successfully completed acquisition of a portfolio located in Lower Saxony comprising about 6,750 residential units in Wilhelmshaven, a transaction that was notarised in Q4 2014
* Value of portfolio considerably above 200 million euros ($226 million) mark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.