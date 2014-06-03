BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
June 3 Adler Real Estate AG : * Says Estavis shareholders accept exchange offer of Adler for a majority * Says acceptance ratio of 78.5 percent of Estavis share capital * Says additional period for acceptance runs until 13 June 2014, 24 p.m. * Says exchange offer amounting to 14 Adler for 25 Estavis shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million