CHICAGO, July 31 Archer Daniels Midland Co
said on Tuesday it will expand its footprint in Brazil
by acquiring a port terminal to handle grains.
The terminal, located in the northern Brazilian state of
Para, will increase ADM's ability to export grains from western
and northern areas of the country and expand its fertilizer
operations, according to the company.
ADM said it will convert the terminal, which was designed to
handle minerals, to handle bulk grains and double the facility's
storage capacity to handle 3 million metric tons a year.
ADM separately said on Tuesday that net earnings for the
fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, dropped 25 percent
from a year earlier to 43 cents per share.