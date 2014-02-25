CHICAGO Feb 25 Archer Daniels Midland Co
on Tuesday said its chief executive officer will give up
the title of president to the agribusiness company's chief
operating officer, effective immediately.
Juan Luciano, who has been COO since 2011, will take on the
role of president from Patricia Woertz, who had held the titles
of CEO and president since 2006, according to a statement.
Luciano will continue to be COO and to report to Woertz.
Luciano's promotion "recognizes the excellent results Juan
has achieved over the last three years as he has focused the ADM
team on improved returns and laid the groundwork for enhanced
earnings power," Woertz said in a statement.
An ADM spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for additional information.
ADM, one of the world's top grain traders, suffered a blow
last year when Australia rejected its bid to acquire grain
handler GrainCorp Ltd. The acquisition was intended to
increase ADM's access to fast-growing markets in Asia.
Charges relating to the failed GrainCorp deal contributed to
a 27-percent drop in ADM's fourth-quarter profit, overshadowing
strength in its corn processing and oilseeds businesses as lower
crop prices boosted margins.
Shares of ADM on Tuesday were up 0.8 percent at 40.47.