CHICAGO Oct 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co
plans to buy Specialty Commodities Inc for $170 million
in its second deal for a health-focused ingredient supplier in
three months, the agribusiness company said on Monday.
Fargo, North Dakota-based Specialty Commodities, which is
majority owned by private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson &
Morrison, buys natural and organic ingredients and distributes
them to customers that make snacks, cereal, pet food and other
products.
ADM, one of the world's biggest grain traders, this month
completed a 2.3 billion euro deal for Swiss-German natural
ingredient company Wild Flavors.
The Chicago-based company said the acquisitions would help
reduce the volatility of its earnings, which have traditionally
been linked to the booms and busts of crop production.
ADM said it expected the Specialty Commodities deal, which
is subject to regulatory approval, to close in the coming weeks.
ADM, along Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis
Dreyfus Corp, are known as the "ABCD" companies,
which dominate the flow of agricultural commodities around the
world.
Shares of ADM were down 0.9 percent at $45.96 after touching
a three-month low of $45.89.
