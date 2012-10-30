Oct 30 Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday, hurt by weaker sales and higher costs.

The Decatur, Illinois-based company, one of the world's top grain traders, reported net earnings of $182 million, or 28 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, ended on Sept. 30, down from $460 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales and other operating income was $21.81 billion, down from $21.90 billion.