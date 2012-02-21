Feb 21 A grain conveyor belt collapsed at
an Archer Daniels Midland elevator in Ama, Louisiana,
late last week, halting soybean loading at the export facility
on the Mississippi River west of New Orleans, trade sources
said.
The conveyor, which collapsed on Friday, connected the
company's on-site grain storage elevators with the equipment
that loads and unloads grain from vessels on the river, the
sources said. No injuries were reported, traders said.
A soybean cargo ship had been loading at the time of the
collapse and it was diverted to another of ADM's elevators to
finish loading, traders said.
ADM did not have an immediate comment on how long the
facility would be down and how long the repairs would take. The
elevator can load 80,000 bushels, or 2,200 tonnes, per hour,
putting it in the middle range of export facilities on the Gulf
Coast, according to data from the U.S. Grain Inspection, Packers
and Stockyards Administration.