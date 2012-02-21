* Collapse halts loading at Ama, Louisiana, export terminal

* Loading diverted to ADM's other elevators in region

* No timeline for repairs available

* Ama facility could loan 80,000 bushels per hour

Feb 21 A grain conveyor belt collapsed at an Archer Daniels Midland elevator in Ama, Louisiana, late last week, halting loading at the export facility on the Mississippi River west of New Orleans, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday .

The conveyor, which collapsed on Friday, connected the company's on-site grain storage elevators with the equipment that loads grain into bulk cargo vessels on the river.

No one was injured in the collapse, but the structure blocked the road below for several hours on Friday before it was cleared.

A soybean cargo ship had been loading at the time of the collapse and it was diverted to another of ADM's elevators to finish loading, traders said.

"On Friday, February 17, a truss that supports the ship-loading conveyer at ADM's Ama, Louisiana, grain facility experienced a structural failure," said ADM spokeswoman Jessie McKinney.

"While we are repairing Ama, ADM will use its facilities in St. Elmo, Destrehan and Reserve, Louisiana, to handle grain and product shipments," she said, referring to ADM's other export terminals in the region.

It remained unclear how long the facility would remain inoperable as repairs were still being assessed, she said.

The elevator can load 80,000 bushels, or 2,200 tonnes, per hour, putting it in the middle range of export facilities on the Gulf Coast, according to data from the U.S. Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration.