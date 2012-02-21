* Collapse halts loading at Ama, Louisiana, export terminal
* Loading diverted to ADM's other elevators in region
* No timeline for repairs available
* Ama facility could loan 80,000 bushels per hour
Feb 21 A grain conveyor belt collapsed at
an Archer Daniels Midland elevator in Ama, Louisiana,
late last week, halting loading at the export facility on the
Mississippi River west of New Orleans, a company
spokeswoman said on Tuesday .
The conveyor, which collapsed on Friday, connected the
company's on-site grain storage elevators with the equipment
that loads grain into bulk cargo vessels on the river.
No one was injured in the collapse, but the structure
blocked the road below for several hours on Friday before it was
cleared.
A soybean cargo ship had been loading at the time of the
collapse and it was diverted to another of ADM's elevators to
finish loading, traders said.
"On Friday, February 17, a truss that supports the
ship-loading conveyer at ADM's Ama, Louisiana, grain facility
experienced a structural failure," said ADM spokeswoman Jessie
McKinney.
"While we are repairing Ama, ADM will use its
facilities in St. Elmo, Destrehan and Reserve, Louisiana, to
handle grain and product shipments," she said, referring to
ADM's other export terminals in the region.
It remained unclear how long the facility would remain
inoperable as repairs were still being assessed, she said.
The elevator can load 80,000 bushels, or 2,200
tonnes, per hour, putting it in the middle range of export
facilities on the Gulf Coast, according to data from the U.S.
Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration.