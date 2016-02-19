CHICAGO Feb 19 U.S. agribusiness company Archer
Daniels Midland Co does not expect to restart its
sugarcane ethanol plant in Brazil after a seasonal shutdown this
year, the company said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday, as
a broad review of its operations continues.
Chicago-based ADM has been trying to sell the Brazilian
plant in Limeira do Oeste since 2012 and on Friday said it was
still looking at all options.
ADM said last month it was evaluating options for its three
U.S. corn ethanol dry mills, including a possible sale.
ADM reported a 44 percent profit drop in 2015 for its corn
processing segment, which also includes results from the
Brazilian ethanol plant. Loss provisions related to that
business took $45 million off the segment's operating profit,
which came in at $648 million.
