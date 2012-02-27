UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
NEW YORK Feb 27 A weekend fire in an Archer Daniels Midland Company cocoa processing plant in Pennsylvania did not cause any damage to cocoa supplies, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.
"There was no tangible property damage or impact on production from the incident," said Jessie McKinney, spokeswoman for ADM told Reuters in an email.
The fire was discovered inside a piece of processing equipment at ADM's cocoa processing plant in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 25. It was contained to the process equipment and ductwork, and extinguished by the local fire department roughly 90 minutes later, McKinney said.
One employee was taken to a local hospital for observation and released later that same day, she said.
ADM grinds about 15 percent of the global cocoa supply, making it one of the world's biggest cocoa and chocolate manufacturers, according to the company website.
The Hazle Township plant, which opened in October 2008, is one of six ADM cocoa processing plants in the United States and produces chocolates, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder, the website states.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation