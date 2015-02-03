Feb 3 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels
Midland Co has agreed to sell a 50-percent stake in its
Barcarena grain export terminal in northern Brazil to
commodities trader Glencore PLC, the company said
during an analyst call on Tuesday.
The companies are planning to increase the terminal's annual
capacity to 6 million tonnes, from the current 1.5 million
tonnes, after the deal, which is expected to close in the first
half of 2015 pending regulatory approvals, ADM later detailed in
a news release.
The upgrade will allow the terminal to begin loading larger
panamax vessels, which can hold around 60,000 tonnes, the
company said.
"Agricultural production is expanding rapidly in northern
and western Brazil, and the Barcarena terminal is very well
positioned to capitalize on that growth," Valmor Schaffer,
president of ADM South America, said in a release.
ADM also said Tuesday it expects U.S. ethanol exports in
2015 to hold steady with 2014 volumes of around 800 million
gallons despite headwinds from sharply lower oil prices
and a strong dollar, which makes
dollar-denominated goods more expensive for those holding other
currencies.
Among the largest U.S. ethanol producers, ADM does not
expect much export competition from Brazil, a large producer of
sugar-based ethanol, ADM CEO Juan Luciano said.
Ethanol remains one of the least expensive fuel oxygenates
available on the global market and Brazil may even at times
import corn-based ethanol from the United States, he added.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by James
Dalgleish)