BRIEF-Yum Brands says CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Oct 29 Archer Daniels Midland Co expects to complete its acquisition of Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd in the first quarter of 2014, Chief Operating Officer Juan Luciano said on Tuesday.
ADM, one of the world's top grain traders, had expected to complete the deal by the end of the year.
ADM agreed in April to buy GrainCorp for A$3.0 billion ($2.8 billion), the latest move in the rapid consolidation of the global grains sector amid intense competition to feed fast-developing countries like China.
ADM is awaiting regulatory approvals in China and Australia.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey this month extended the deadline for a regulatory decision to Dec. 17 due to the size and "complex nature" of the transaction.
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
ASUNCION, April 7 Paraguayan business groups are urging the country's Congress to abandon a proposal that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election, fearing popular outrage could jeopardize his administration's progress in attracting foreign investment.