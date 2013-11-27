By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Nov 27 Archer Daniels Midland Co
will invest A$200 million in agricultural infrastructure should
it win approval for its A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) takeover
of Australia's GrainCorp, the U.S. agribusiness said,
in a move seen as a sweetener for farmers ahead of a regulatory
deadline.
Some farm groups and politicians from within Australia's
ruling Liberal-National coalition have opposed the takeover,
arguing that Australian assets should not be sold to foreign
firms and that a sale could risk the country's food security.
ADM on Wednesday said it would invest A$200 million in grain
handling and infrastructure, and also committed to joining an
"industry-agreed" protocol for reporting wheat stocks across its
bulk grain storage sites, two central policy goals of Australian
farmers' groups.
"We have had substantive discussions with growers,
policymakers and other stakeholders, and we've been committed to
finding common ground and developing solutions that address
issues and opportunities that have been raised," Ian Pinner,
president of ADM unit ADM Grain, said in an announcement to the
Australian Securities Exchange.
Analysts said the move was an attempt to win support from
local farmers, although they were unsure whether $200 million
would be enough.
ADM may need to agree to divest from some GrainCorp grain
terminals to convince Australian regulators to support the
takeover, said Tom Graves, equity analyst for S&P Capital IQ in
New York.
"There's enough negative noise coming out of Australia that
I think it incentivized ADM to try to make the deal more
attractive," Graves said. "My sense is there is certainly some
skepticism about whether the deal is going to go through."
The GrainCorp acquisition is part of ADM's strategy to
expand globally and would increase opportunities for exports to
Asia and the Middle East. It is the latest move in the rapid
consolidation of the global grains sector amid intense
competition to feed fast-developing countries like China.
ADM last month said it no longer expected the deal to close
this year, as was previously planned.
Australian farmers welcomed the latest commitments from ADM,
but said they would need more details before deciding whether to
support its bid for GrainCorp, the largest handler of grains on
Australia's East Coast.
"It shows that they want to put money on the table, but we
need to work out where they intend to spend that money and how
they intend to run the business," said Dan Cooper, a farmer in
New South Wales and a committee member of the New South Wales
Farmers Federation.
Shares in GrainCorp rose more than 4 percent following the
ADM pledge, buoying optimism the takeover would get the green
light. ADM shares on Wednesday dipped 0.24 percent to close at
$41.50.
The commitments come ahead of a Dec. 17 deadline by which
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said he would make a final
decision on whether to approve or reject the GrainCorp takeover.
Amid farmer opposition to the ADM deal, a political divide
has emerged between the ruling Liberal Party, which is seen as
pro-investment, and its junior partner, the rural-based National
Party, who oppose the deal.
ADM also needs approval for the acquisition from regulators
in China, where GrainCorp has an edible oils facility.