CHICAGO Oct 4 Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is
opposed to giving Archer Daniels Midland Co tax
incentives to retain a global headquarters there until lawmakers
address the state's pension problems, a spokesman said on
Friday.
ADM last week said it was considering locations for a new
corporate headquarters that would improve access to
transportation and help attract employees. The company has been
the dominating corporate presence in the central Illinois city
of Decatur for 44 years.
ADM on Tuesday told state lawmakers it wants to stay in
Illinois and asked for legislation that would allow it to apply
for income tax incentives worth about $1.2 million a year for
the next 15 to 20 years .
Following the hearing, a spokesman for Quinn said the
governor had not taken a position on the incentives and needed
to review the request the same as any other proposal.
ADM is one of four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc
and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Illinois finished its June 30 fiscal year with a deficit
topping $6 billion, $9 billion in unpaid bills, and a
worst-in-the-nation pension underfunding of $100 billion.