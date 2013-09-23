By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co said on Monday that it is considering
locations for new corporate headquarters because the company is
becoming more global.
The company's headquarters have been located in Decatur,
Illinois, about three hours south of Chicago, for the past 44
years.
"To continue to succeed, we need a global center in a
location that allows us to travel and work efficiently with
customers and employees throughout the world," Chief Executive
Officer Patricia Woertz said in a statement.
A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for
further comment.
ADM is one of four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc
and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
ADM said it plans to relocate about 100 existing jobs to its
new headquarters and create a technology center at the location
that will add about 100 new jobs over several years. About 4,400
employees will continue to work in Decatur, which will become
ADM's North American headquarters.
No layoffs are planned in connection with the move, ADM
said.
The company said it is considering locations for the new
office and having discussions with public officials and
advisors.
Chicago has talked with ADM about bringing the new
headquarters to the city, Tom Alexander, spokesman for Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, said in a telephone call with Reuters.
"We will work to ensure that this corporate headquarters
stays in Illinois," the mayor said in a statement.
ADM is expanding its reach in the agricultural industry with
a deal to buy Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd
for nearly A$3.0 billion ($3.1 billion). The acquisition was
announced in April and is expected to close by the end of the
year.
ADM maintains regional headquarters in Rolle, Switzerland;
Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China.
Shares of the company fell 1.6 percent to $36.63, on Monday.