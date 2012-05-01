CHICAGO May 1 U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co said quarterly earnings fell 31 percent due to weak ethanol and oilseed markets.

ADM on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $399 million, or 60 cents a share, down from $578 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other adjustments, profit was 78 cents per share.

Analysts' average forecast was 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.