CHICAGO Nov 18 Archer Daniels Midland Co
said on Tuesday it has plucked another executive from
its core oilseeds operations for a top spot in its expanding
ingredients business.
Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's largest agricultural
trading houses, named Ken Campbell, who was vice president of
North American Oilseeds, as president of healthy ingredients
company Specialty Commodities Inc.
ADM on Tuesday completed a $191 million deal to acquire
Specialty Commodities, which buys, processes and distributes
nuts, fruits, seeds and other products. The firm was majority
owned by Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison, a private equity
investment firm.
Campbell, through an ADM spokeswoman, declined to be
interviewed. She said she did not know who would replace him in
the oilseeds unit.
The management change illustrates the emphasis ADM is
placing on growing its ingredients business as it tries to
improve returns and is the latest shake-up in leadership at the
agribusiness company.
Last month, ADM named Greg Morris, who oversaw all North
American oilseeds processing, as president of its new Wild
Flavors and Specialty Ingredients business unit, which will
include Specialty Commodities. ADM is creating the unit as part
of this year's $3 billion acquisition of natural flavorings firm
Wild Flavors.
Morris also had led ADM's specialty products business.
ADM on Nov. 4 reported that adjusted third-quarter earnings
jumped 72 percent as gains in corn processing and agricultural
services more than offset flat results in oilseed processing.
However, revenues fell from a year earlier and missed Wall
Street estimates.
Operating profits for oilseeds processing in the nine months
ended Sept. 30 were $1 billion, up 2.8 percent from the same
period the previous year.
ADM is increasing its focus on ingredients ahead of the
departure of Chief Executive Patricia Woertz. Earlier this
month, the company said she will step down at the end of the
year and be replaced by Juan Luciano, chief operating officer
and president.
