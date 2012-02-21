* ADM raises global job cuts to 1,200
* About 420 workers took early retirement
CHICAGO Feb 21 Agricultural processor
Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday said it will
eliminate 20 percent more jobs than previously expected to
reduce costs.
The Decatur, Illinois-based company raised its cutback
estimate to more than 1,200 jobs worldwide, up from an earlier
target of about 1,000 jobs. The increased estimate includes
recent layoffs at grain and soy processing plants in the United
States, spokesman David Weintraub said.
ADM announced in January that it would make the first broad
staffing reduction in the company's history to become more
competitive.
Agricultural companies have come under pressure from
volatile global markets and poor margins for soy crushing, with
rival agricultural giant Cargill also making cut jobs
to save money.
ADM is reducing its headcount through early retirement
incentives and layoffs. The window for taking early retirement
has now closed, and the company will notify U.S. employees this
week that their jobs are being cut, Weintraub said.
ADM has already reduced its workforce in Decatur by 7
percent, with 160 employees taking early retirement and 175
being laid off, Weintraub said.
Overall, about 420 employees accepted the early retirement
incentive and will leave the company during the next year,
Weintraub said. He would not say how that number fit into the
company's expectations.
"We're not going to handicap that," he said.
Job cuts will mostly hit employees in corporate functions,
including human resources, IT and communications, as opposed to
those working in processing plants, Weintraub said.
Among the facilities being closed is an ethanol plant with
61 employees in Walhalla, North Dakota.