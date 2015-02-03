CHICAGO Feb 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings
on strong grain exports following a record-large U.S. harvest
and good soy processing margins in North America and Europe.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $701 million, or
$1.08 per share, up from $374 million, or 56 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $1.00 per share, up from 95 cents a
year earlier and above the analysts' average estimate of 94
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $20.89 billion from $24.14 billion, missing
the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)