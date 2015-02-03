(Adds background, details on dividends and capex)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Feb 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings
as a record-large U.S. harvest boosted grain volumes and
supported strong exports, though revenue fell short of
expectations.
Earnings in agricultural services, ADM's biggest business
segment in terms of revenue, grew as bumper U.S. corn and
soybean crops replenished thinned inventories of the crops that
the Illinois-based company buys, sells, stores and processes.
ADM is one of four large agribusinesses known as the ABCDs
that dominate the global grain trade. The others are Bunge Ltd
, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Cargill Inc last month reported a 41-percent profit surge in
its latest quarter as lower grain prices raised demand for crops
and padded margins on its meat sales.
Good oilseed crush margins in North America and Europe
underpinned ADM's soybean processing results, but that was
offset by slow farmer sales in South America.
Higher profits from ethanol underpinned corn processing
results for ADM, one of the country's top producers of the
corn-based biofuel, although rising grain costs in the quarter
partly offset the gains.
The company warned of headwinds from deteriorating ethanol
margins in 2015.
"While U.S. ethanol demand was seasonally strong, boosted by
the domestic response to lower gasoline prices, high industry
production has built excess inventories. Margins in this
industry should remain challenged until supplies are better
aligned with demand," Chief Executive Juan Luciano said.
ADM reported net earnings of $701 million, or $1.08 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $374 million, or 56
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items such as charges related to ADM's
purchase of flavorings company WILD Flavors, earnings were $1.00
per share, up from 95 cents a year earlier and above the
analysts' average estimate of 94 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
ADM finalized its purchases of WILD Flavors and natural
ingredients company Specialty Commodities Inc during the fourth
quarter and will include those results in a new business segment
beginning with the first quarter 2015.
Revenue fell to $20.89 billion from $24.14 billion, missing
the consensus expectation of $23.85 billion.
ADM said it would raise quarterly cash dividends by 17
percent in 2015 to 28 cents per common share and was targeting
share repurchases of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.
It earmarked 2015 capital expenditure of $1.1 billion to
$1.3 billion.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum)