(Adds segment results, revenues)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO May 5 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on strong oilseed crushing margins and robust
global demand for soybean meal.
Revenue, however, fell 15 percent as the strong dollar
limited U.S. grain exports, and corn processing profit fell on
weak ethanol margins and lower biofuel production volumes.
Chicago-based ADM's first-quarter net profit rose to $493
million, or 77 cents per share, from $267 million, or 40 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings increased to 80 cents per
share from 64 cents a year ago, topping the average analyst
estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $17.51 billion from $20.70 billion a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $20.58
billion.
ADM's agricultural services business, its largest in terms
of revenue, posted a net profit of $194 million, up from $142
million a year earlier. Higher global merchandising volumes and
margins boosted results for the unit, which buys, sells, stores
and transports grains and other agricultural products.
Oilseeds processing profit surged 58 percent to $469 million
from $297 million a year earlier on record-large soy crushing
volumes in Europe and North America and rising volumes in South
America, where farmers are harvesting a bumper crop.
Poor ethanol margins and lower production in the quarter
dragged down results at ADM's corn processing segment. The unit
earned a net $113 million, down 39 percent from $186 million a
year earlier.
ADM's new ingredients segment's quarterly profit jumped 17
percent to $68 million from $58 million a year earlier.
ADM shares closed at a four-month high on Monday.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)