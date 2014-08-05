CHICAGO Aug 5 Agribusiness company Archer
Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, citing strong U.S.
exports and demand for ethanol.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $533 million, or
81 cents per share, up from $223 million, or 34 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Adjusted earnings rose to 77 cents per share from 46 cents.
Analysts on average had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $21.5 billion, down from $22.5 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)