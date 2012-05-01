BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline extends open season for Permian Basin to Cushing pipeline
* Plains All American Pipeline announces extension of open season for Permian Basin to Cushing pipeline
CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co is "very concerned" about the potential for low U.S. soy supplies due to a shift toward corn plantings, said Craig Huss, chief risk officer.
Farmers are expected to increase corn plantings to a 75-year high this spring to take advantage of high prices and to plant fewer acres of soybeans than last year, according to U.S. government estimates.
"We're very concerned about it," Huss said on a conference call with analysts in response to a question about the acreage shift.
Later in the call, he added that it will be "difficult to buy beans going forward."
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)