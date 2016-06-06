NEW YORK, June 6 Archer Daniels Midland Co
will be selling stevia and monk fruit sweeteners,
alternatives to sugar, in a new partnership, the company said on
Monday, as the agribusiness continues its push into
higher-margin products.
ADM will be the global marketer and distributor of
low-calorie sweeteners made from stevia and monk fruit produced
by GLG Life Tech Corp, the companies said in a joint
statement.
The company has been in pursuit of higher-margin items in
the grocery aisle as it shifts focus away from its core ethanol
business.
"More and more consumers are looking for healthier foods
that are made with natural ingredients and taste great," said
Rodney Schanefelt, director, sugar and high intensity
sweeteners, for ADM.
ADM and others have been seeking high intensity sweeteners
amid a so-called "war on sugar" as nutritionists and government
officials seek to slow the advance of obesity and diabetes.
The U.S. government said last month that companies will now
have to list how much sugar has been added to their packaged
foods, a move expected to raise pressure on the industry to
reduce the amount of caloric sweeteners in their recipes.
