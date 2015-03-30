March 30 Archer Daniels Midland Co is
buying AOR NV, a privately held edible oils bottler and
distributor based in Antwerp, Belgium, the U.S. grain company
said on Monday.
Chicago-based ADM did not disclose the cost of the purchase,
its latest acquisition aimed at expanding into higher-margin
products including food-grade oils and food ingredients.
ADM bought Swiss-German natural ingredients company Wild
Flavors last July for $3 billion and later added health foods
ingredient company Specialty Commodities for $170 million.
The AOR acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, would
expand ADM's reach in Europe, particularly Belgium, the
Netherlands and Luxembourg, and in export markets via AOR's
facility at the Port of Antwerp.
ADM shares were up 1.7 percent at $47.25 on Monday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)