By Karl Plume
March 20 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland did not submit a final bid for Canadian grain
company Viterra after deeming the cost of an acquisition
"would not meet our return objectives," ADM CEO Patricia Woertz
said on Tuesday.
Commodities trader Glencore agreed to buy Viterra
on Tuesday in a cash deal valuing the company at C$6.1 billion
($6.2 billion).
ADM had been widely rumored to be among a short list of
buyers interested in Viterra after the Canadian company said two
weeks ago that it received expressions of interest from third
parties.
An acquisition would have given Decatur, Illinois-based ADM
greater access to Canadian crops to meet growing global demand,
particularly from Asia, just as the Canadian Wheat Board's
69-year monopoly on Western Canadian wheat and barley was slated
to end later this year.
Major grain companies have sought to expand operations in
Western Canada since Ottawa voted last year to end the world's
last remaining grain monopoly, freeing up business
opportunities.
In the 2010/11 marketing year, the Canadian Wheat Board
exported 15.8 million tonnes of wheat, durum, and barley and
pulled in a revenue of C$5.8 bln from export and domestic sales.
Canada is the world's No. 8 grain producer and a leading
exporter of spring wheat, canola, oats and durum.
"We identified substantial synergies of a combined
business," Woertz said in a statement.
"However, we determined that at the valuation level we
anticipated to be competitive, which has been confirmed by the
announced deal, the acquisition would not meet our return
objectives. We chose not to submit a final bid."
ADM shares on the New York Stock Exchange were little
changed at midday on Tuesday at $31.70 each.