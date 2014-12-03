Dec 3 Drugmaker ADMA Biologics Inc said its drug to treat immune deficiency was found to be effective in a late-stage study.

The drug, RI-002, met the main goal of preventing serious bacterial infections in patients with primary immune deficiency disease (PIDD).

Primary immune deficiency is a disorder in which a part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function normally.

Trading in the company's shares were halted ahead of the announcement and had not resumed as of 08:34 a.m. ET. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)