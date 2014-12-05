UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
Dec 5 Admassive Group SA :
* Reported on Thursday Avenzaco Capital Limited sold on Dec. 2, 2014 its entire 55.72 pct stake (813,450 shares) in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 17 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd