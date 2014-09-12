BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Admassive Group SA :
* Said on Thursday it delegated member of the Supervisory Board, Zdzislaw Policht, to act as a temporary chariman of the management board until Dec. 10, 2014
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS