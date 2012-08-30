LONDON Aug 30 Admiral Group Plc :
* Profit before tax at £171.8 million was 7% ahead of H1 2011,
* Turnover rose 6% to £1.17 billion.
* Interim dividend up 15% at 45.1 pence per share
* Group vehicle count up 11% to 3.50 million
* We continue to slow our rate of UK growth to a more modest
level
* On track to meet our 2012 expectations
* H1 combined ratio 89.3% versus 94.2%
* Confused.com had a solid first half with a profit of £8.4
million (H1 2011:
£8.2 million)
* Loss of the international car insurance businesses increased
to £8.9 million
versus £3.2 million
* H1 net ancillary income 65.5 million STG versus 90.7 million
STG