BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 Admiral Capital A/S
* Ejendomsaktieselskabet Oikos A/S and VICH 6693 A/S have sold their shares in Admiral Capital of respectively 2,000,000 class A-shares and 7,250,000 B-shares to Kvalitena Denmark AB, Sverige
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources