By Simon Jessop

LONDON, March 5 British motor insurer Admiral on Thursday said full-year revenues and pretax profits fell, hit by lower premiums from its UK business and the cost of launching its U.S. price-comparison site.

Admiral, which competes with UK rivals RSA, Direct Line and eSure Group, said group turnover was 1.97 billion pounds ($3 billion), down 3 percent, with pretax profit at 357 million pounds from the prior year's 371 million.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 98.4 pence a share, made up of 22.5 pence in a normal dividend and 26.5 pence as a special dividend.

The results contrast with those of rival Direct Line, which this week reported a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and a special dividend of 4 pence a share.

($1 = 0.6563 British Pounds)