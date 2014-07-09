LONDON, July 9 UK car insurer Admiral Group
said revenues fell in the first half of the year and
there was no firm evidence of a return to growth in UK car
insurance premiums.
Group turnover in the six months to June was 1 billion
pounds ($1.70 billion), down from 1.1 billion in the same period
a year earlier, with total premiums down 9 percent.
Group customer numbers increased by 300,000 to 3.9 million
over the period, while the number of UK cars insured rose to 3.1
million, it said in a statement. UK car insurance turnover fell,
however, to 850 million pounds from 920 million pounds.
The company said it planned to launch its first ever bond
offering, of up to 200 million pounds, to diversify its capital
base and help it prepare to meet Solvency II regulations in
2016.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)