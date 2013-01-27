BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
LONDON Jan 27 British insurer Admiral plans to buy law firm Lyons Davidson to limit the financial impact of a ban on lawyers paying for accident victims' contact details, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing an unnamed source.
Admiral makes about 7 pounds ($11.06) a year for each car it covers by selling the details of customers involved in accidents to lawyers, more than some rivals.
Buying a law firm would allow Admiral to share in the profit generated through legal claims, offsetting a decline in revenue once a government ban on so-called personal injury referral fees comes into force in April.
Admiral and Lyons Davidson are close to an agreement, the Mail on Sunday reported an unnamed source as saying, adding that it was not clear how any deal would be structured.
Admiral declined to comment. Lyons Davidson could not be reached.
Shares in Admiral, which covers one in ten cars on Britain's roads and also owns price comparison side Confused.com, closed at 12.21 pounds ($19.30) on Friday, valuing the company at about 3.3 billion pounds.
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.