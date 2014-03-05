LONDON, March 5 British motor insurer Admiral Group Plc posted higher-than-expected pre-tax earnings growth of 7 percent for 2013, boosted by international expansion and an increase in its number of insured vehicles.

In an annual earnings statement on Wednesday, the FTSE 100 company announced pre-tax profit of 370 million pounds ($617 million) for the 12 months to December 31 2013, slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of 364 million pounds.

"2013 was the year of the baked potato. It was a a good, solid year, something...that is appreciated but doesn't really grab the spotlight. This is a comfort food set of results," said Chief Executive Henry Engelhardt.

Admiral said its vehicle count grew by 4 percent over the year to 3.7 million.

The Cardiff-based firm proposed a final dividend of 50.6 pence per share, bringing the total for the year to 99.5 pence per share, up 10 percent on 2012.