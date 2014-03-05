LONDON, March 5 British motor insurer Admiral
Group Plc posted higher-than-expected pre-tax earnings
growth of 7 percent for 2013, boosted by international expansion
and an increase in its number of insured vehicles.
In an annual earnings statement on Wednesday, the FTSE 100
company announced pre-tax profit of 370 million pounds ($617
million) for the 12 months to December 31 2013, slightly ahead
of a consensus forecast of 364 million pounds.
"2013 was the year of the baked potato. It was a a good,
solid year, something...that is appreciated but doesn't really
grab the spotlight. This is a comfort food set of results," said
Chief Executive Henry Engelhardt.
Admiral said its vehicle count grew by 4 percent over the
year to 3.7 million.
The Cardiff-based firm proposed a final dividend of 50.6
pence per share, bringing the total for the year to 99.5 pence
per share, up 10 percent on 2012.