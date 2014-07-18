July 18 Admiral Group Plc :

* Admiral Group Plc announces successful inaugural bond offering

* It successfully priced 200 million pounds of 5.50 pct fixed coupon, ten year, tier two, subordinated notes due July 2024

* Issue is expected to settle on 25 July 2014

* BofA Merrill Lynch acted as sole bookrunner and sole structuring advisor.