LONDON Aug 19 British insurer Admiral posted a forecast-beating 1 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits to 186.1 million pounds ($291.58 million) on Wednesday, helped by growing customer numbers and lower than expected claims.

The profits came in above analysts' expectations of 163 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Admiral competes with UK rivals including RSA, Direct Line and esure Group.

Admiral owns UK price comparison site Confused.com and U.S. site compare.com. Its other brands include Elephant, Diamond and Bell.

The firm said in a trading statement it would pay an interim dividend of 51 pence per share, against analyst forecasts of 45.6 pence. ($1 = 0.6382 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)